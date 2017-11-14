Bhopal: High Court intervenes, sends PS law, commissioner higher education for talks

Bhopal: On High Court’s directives, a delegation of law department principal secretary P S Saxena and commissioner, higher education, Neeraj Mandloi held talks with students of National Law Institute University (NLIU) who have been staging demonstration to press for their demands. High Court judge Justice Hemant Gupta had instructed them to inquire into NLIU agitation.

Earlier, despite warning from NLIU director S S Singh for short attendance, the students continued their strike and demanded his ouster. The students did not allow anyone to join the classes and even teachers were not allowed to go to administrative block.

According to students, NLIU director SS Singh always misled the students. They charged him with promoting casteism and harassing girls in the name of wearing dresses. They said Singh helped a girl student in examination by giving more marks.

In fact, agitation started with allocation of more marks to a girl student. However, students have dropped the mark issue and now want his ouster. Complaints have been lodged with State Women Commission, National Scheduled Tribes Commission and Lokayuta for fair probe into allegations made by NLIU students. Social activist Nitin Saxena has lodged complaint with Lokayukta stating that computer programmer Rohit Sharma has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income. RTI activist Ajay Dubey has called this as next Vyapam like scam in NLIU.

Rohit Kumar, one of students, said, “Principal secretary P S Saxena and commissioner, higher education, Neeraj Mandloi held a meeting with us to discuss on our demands. Director has given us warning to face dire consequences in case our attendance falls short. We want his ouster.”