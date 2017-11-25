Bhopal: Heritage baolis in ruins, used as garbage bins

Bhopal: Baolis (step-wells), which once used to quench thirst of city’s 1 lakh population during Nawabi era, have fallen prey to criminal neglect.

Nearly 72 baolis were constructed in various gardens including Badabagh, Aishbagh, Farhat Afzal Bagh, Umaro Dulha Bagh, Nishant Bagh and a Bagh near Qazi Camp during Nawabi era.

Out of 72 baolis, only 10 exist but they are in ruins. While some of the existing baolis have been encroached upon by anti-social elements, others have been filled with garbage dumped by people living in nearby areas.

Free Press conducted a survey of baolis and talked to historians, architects and archaeologists on how they can be restored.

S M Husain, an architect and historian, said, “Bhopal was known as city of gardens. Bhopal had 72 gardens and each garden had a baoli. Out of these, 12 big gardens were of world-class level. At present, we have 10 big baolis in the city which are in bad shape.”

Earlier, there was no electricity. So, the small rooms constructed inside baolis were used by Begums to keep themselves cool during summers. It was also opened for public who used the water of baolis for drinking.

“Earlier, these baolis used to supply water for city’s 1 lakh population. Neither people nor government want to preserve this heritage. If these baolis are restored now, they will supply water to 10% population of the city,” Husain said.

Former superintending archaeologist, ASI, Narayan Vyas said that the baolis were made to meet the requirement of water and irrigation. There were two types of step-wells – royal and public. Royal family constructed them for getting fresh air and to keep their pavilions or passages cool while public step-wells were constructed to meet the requirement of water. It was used like mineral water.

“Now, there is water shortage everywhere. So, we should first explore all the old baolis in the city. Their water can be made fit for drinking after treatment,” Vyas added. Another historian Sikander said that baolis are a heritage. “Public awareness is essential to preserve our heritage,” he remarked.

We are restoring old baolis in Indore after doing survey with the help of EPCO. On same lines, we are sending proposal to central government for renovation of all the existing baolis in Bhopal.

Anupam Rajan, commissioner archaeology, MP