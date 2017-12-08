Bhopal: HC denies relief to Arya; to hear the case afresh

Bhopal: The more minister of state Lal Singh Arya is trying to extricate himself from Makhanlal Jatav murder case, the more he is getting embroiled in it. In another setback, the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to provide him relief in a petition filed by him. The court said that it would hear the case afresh.

Arya, in his petition, had challenged the transfer of the case from the CBI court to a special court in Bhind. With the HC not ruling in his favour, the arrest warrant issued against him by Bhind court remains valid. He is likely to remain absconding till his manages to obtain anticipatory bail. If he makes a public appearance, the police would be under obligation to arrest him.

Arya is now left with only one option, that is, to move an anticipatory bail plea in Supreme Court. Sources said Arya is mulling over this option and is in touch with his lawyers. Here in the capital, the members of National Students of India (NSUI) staged demonstration demanding Arya’s immediate arrest. Its state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said if Arya is not arrested within next 24 hours, the NSUI will put up his ‘Wanted’ posters all over the state. The NSUI will also announce a reward of Rs 500 for receiving clues leading to his arrest.

Sources said that Arya, who had pinned hopes on the HC, has received a severe jolt. Now, he can neither visit his constituency Gohad nor can carry out his official responsibilities. Meanwhile, the special court in Bhind has directed that the warrant against Arya should be executed by an officer of the DSP or SDOP rank.

On Wednesday, Arya had reached Mantralaya to hold talks with officers of his department. However, the news leaked and kicked up a row. Now, Arya has switched off both his mobile phones and disappeared. Gohad police said they are looking for Arya.