Bhopal: Hammals should take benefit of schemes: Rahul Jain

Gwalior: It should be ensured that the farmers get reasonable price for their produce and it is paid into their accounts in time. It is the responsibility of the Mandi Samiti to ensure that the farmers do not face any problems in selling their produce.

The collector Rahul Jain gave these directives during his inspection of Laxmiganj Krishi Upaj Mandi here on Friday. Mahendra Singh Gurjar, chairman of the Mandi committee, Ajay Kushwaha, member of Vyapari Sangh, Gajendra Singh Tomar, Mandi secretary and EE Satish Gupta were present on the occasion.

The collector said that the Hammals should be given all benefits of the government schemes and every month, a sammelan of the hammals should be organised. It should be ensured that all the participants in the sammelans are told about the schemes and also how to apply for getting their benefits. He said that the state government had launched the Mukhyamantri Krishak Jeevan Kalyan Yojana. Besides, Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Hammal-Tulavati Yojana have also been launched. Information about these schemes should be disseminated among the farmers.

The collector also interacted with the farmers at the Mandi. He asked them about the problems they are facing in selling their produce. He directed the Mandi secretary that all instructions of the government should be followed.