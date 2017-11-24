Bhopal: Half of BJP MLAs not well-placed, says survey commissioned by CM

Bhopal: The report of a survey commissioned by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assess the standing of the ruling party MLAs in their constituencies has brought bad news for him. A worried Chouhan has been telling the MLAs to improve their working in one-to-one meetings. Due to growing resentment among the public and lack of developmental work, in at least half of the constituencies, there is a possibility of the sitting MLAs biting the dust if elections are held now. Many ministers are among the MLAs whose position has been found to be weak. Among ministers, Jayant Mallaiya, Gaurishankar Shejwar, Kusum Mahdele, Gaurishankar Bisen, Rustam Singh, Maya Singh, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya, Deepak Joshi, Harsh Singh and Surprakash Meena are on a weak wicket. Besides the people, the local party leaders and workers are not happy with them.

The position of MLAs of Vindhya, Malwa and Gwalior-Chambal regions is particularly vulnerable. Besides the performance of the MLAs, the people are dissatisfied with the government too in these areas. And that has compounded the problems for the MLAs. Surendra Singh, MLA from Bhopal Central constituency may not win the polls if things remain as they are. Similar is the situation of Usha Thakur (Indore-3) and Mahendra Hardia (Indore-5). There is resentment even against Shankarlal Tiwari, a four-timer MLA from the Vindhya Pradesh region. People are not happy with Neelam Mishra, Ramakant Tiwari, Ramlallu Vaish, Jaisingh Maravi and Pramila Singh.

In the Malwa region, Shantilal Bilwal, Kalu Singh Thakur, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Rajesh Sonkar, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Satish Malavita, Mohan Yadav, Mahuralal, Sangeeta Charel, Chandar Singh Sisodia and Dileep Singh Parihar are in dire straits. In the Gwalior-Chambal region, Durgalal Vijay, Meharban Singh Yadav, Subedar Singh, Narendra Kushwaha, Mukesh Chaturvedi, Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Pannalal Shakya are not in a happy position.

Besides the MLAs not maintaining contact with people, they getting embroiled in factionalism have also led to people getting disillusioned with them. After one-to-one with MLAs, Chouhan will also be holding meetings with the ministers. The MLAs whose position is said to be shaky have been told in clear terms that if, in the next survey, to be conducted six months from now, their position does not improve, they will lose their tickets.

What the survey covered

– Whether MLAs are in touch with the people

– Whether they have contacts in different caste groups

– Whether people are satisfied with the developmental work got done by them

– Popular perception about their property

– What the people think about their behaviour