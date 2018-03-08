Bhopal: In a scatting attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh on Wednesday termed Governor’s address in Vidhan Sabha as bunch of lies and added that the government made her to do that.

“The Governor Anandiben Patel’s address in the Assembly contained false claims. She was made to speak lies by the BJP-led state government, said Congress MLA while participating in a debate on the Governor’s address in the House.

Belying government’s claim that it was working in the interest of the people, the Congress MLA alleged that in last 123 days, as many as 11,000 children have died due to malnutrition in the state, while the condition of over 1.5 lakh is serious.

He also expressed concern over alleged plummeting livestock population in the state and expansion of meat trade. “In the year 2007 the number of livestock in the state was nearly 4.7 crore. The figure has come down to around 3 crore in the year 2012, while the meat export has increased to 79,000 metric ton from 40,000,” said Singh citing the figures. The cattle have been have killed and their meat sold, he alleged adding that the government is doing nothing to save the livestock in the state.

Addressing the House, BJP MLA Kailash Jatav accused the previous Congress government of bringing anti-people policies. “It is because of wrong policy of the Congress party that we are in in power today. We have spent Rs 9500 crore for the betterment of the SC/ST people”.

Targeting the government, Congress MLA Shailendra Patel questioned BJP is ruling in the state for long time but why are farmers coming suicide, employees agitating if everything in the state is shining as claimed by the government?

“In last 14 years, over 15000 farmers have ended their lives in the state but still the government claims that it is drafting policies to double up the income of the farmers,” said Patel.

Congress MLA Ramkishor Dogne questioned the government’s move over Narmada Seva Yatra and installation of the statue of Shankracharya.

“The government have spent Rs 4,000 on Narmada Seva Yatra, this amount could have been used to open 4,000 schools. Government spent Rs 500 crore on the Ektam Yatra to install statue of Shankracharya, the money spent could have been utilized for setting up 500 health centres,” said the Congress legislator.

As the MLA made his statement, the BJP legislators raised the question Dogne asking ‘is he against in installation of the statue’. This led to huge uproar in the house.