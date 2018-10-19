Bhopal: Gujarat officials may dominate central observers’ teams

Madhya Pradesh may have higher number of officials from Gujarat as Central observers. According to media reports 39 officials have been selected from the neighbouring state to keep an eye on Assembly polls here as central observers. Strangely some senior officials of the state government services have also been selected as observers. According to sources most of the officials from Gujarat are supposed to be sent to Madhya Pradesh, remaining would be sent to other poll- bound states Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan.

News gain importance as PM Modi is from Gujarat and BJP has planned several rallies of him in the state. Besides BJP president Amit Shah too would be visiting the state frequently till elections. Moreover, 34 officials from Uttar Pradesh have been selected as central observers. The observers sent by the Election Commission of India ensure free and fair elections.Election commission appoints observer in four categories including general observer, police observer, expenditure observer and awareness observer.

What are the duties of central observers

They are empowered to stop counting or the declaration of result in an event, which could have made it difficult to ascertain the result correctly. Observing the processes of scrutiny and withdrawal, and Report back to the Commission promptly in case of any irregularity;

Checking randomization software, reviewing the process of randomization of the polling personnel, obtaining report from the DEO regarding first level randomization; Observing and regulating the counting process. Observer has to sign the round wise counting sheets as proof of his/her satisfaction. She/he can direct the Returning Officer to stop counting of votes or declaration of result, if she/he notices any irregularities and bring the matter to the notice of the Commission for further directions.

During the campaign period, General Observers should monitor the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and measures to prevent occurrence of electoral offenses. In this regard, the Observers should bring lapse to the notice of DEO, CEO and report to the Commission, if required but abstain from any executive action on their part. Monitor dummy candidates, surrogate advertisements and paid news.