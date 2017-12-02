Bhopal: Govts neglecting victims; colluding with perpetrators: Survivors’ organisations

Bhopal: On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster, leaders of five organisations of the survivors, on Friday, condemned the Central and the state governments for deliberate neglect of the victims and collusion with the US corporations responsible for the disaster.

The organisations charged the Central government with violation of the survivors’ right to proper health care. They denounced Madhya Pradesh government’s role in organising the ‘Run Bhopal Run’ event with music and dance on the day of the anniversary.

“While the old Bhopal will be mourning the death of their loved ones, the state government is supporting a spectacle with DJ’s music and Jumba dance in new Bhopal. This shows its abysmal depths of inhumanity.” said Rashida Bee, Goldman Environmental Awardee and president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmachari Sangh.

Balkrishna Namdeo, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pension bhogee Sangharsh Morcha said “The state government has reneged on its promises of ensuring a minimum of Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victims and providing lifelong pension to the widows of the disaster.”

Speaking on the Central government’s role in the criminal case on the disaster, Nawab Khan president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is directly under the Prime Minister has failed to make Dow Chemical, the owner of Union Carbide, appear in the Bhopal court in the last three years.

Instead of making Dow Chemical obey the Indian courts; our Prime Minister served special Indian dishes to its CEO during one of his visits to the US.”Satinath Sarangi of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action said that the five organisations will be jointly organising a torchlight procession on December 2 and a march to the abandoned Union Carbide factory on December 3. “The world will be watching us on December 3 and we will tell them how we have been betrayed by our own elected governments who kowtow before US capital.” he said.