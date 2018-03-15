Bhopal: Govt to provide motorised bicycle to specially abled people

Bhopal: The state government has decided to provide motorised bicycle to the specially abled people of the state, said rural development, social justice and disability welfare department minister Gopal Bhargava while presenting the department budget in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Both Congress and BJP MLAs in unison raised the issue of water crisis in their respective constituencies and asked the minister to allocate required budget to resolve it. They also asked the minister to increase the budgetary allocation for repairing hand pump.

Almost all of them asked the minister to take up the responsibility of PHE department as well, to which Bhargava said “This is out of my jurisdiction”.

When legislators across party lines thanked the minister for Mangal Bhavan, Bhargava quipped, “I did not know that the MLAs of opposition party will also thank me, had I known I would have proposed more budget for Mangal Bhavan, but I promise that I will ask my officers to arrange money for more Mangal Bhawans”.

The minister said that the government has decided to declare the villages open defecation free by October 2 and till date 23,597 villages have been declared ODF. “I personally feel bad when volunteers whistle at man to stop him from attending the nature’s call,” minister added.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadakl Yojna more than 79,000 kilometres roads have been constructed, which is more than the work undertaken by the PWD, claimed the minister. He appreciated the village panchayats for doing exemplary work in checking the migration in their areas. “In our state 30 per cent people are migrating, but in other states the percentage is around 50, said Bhargava.

He also informed that by next year none of the aanganwadi will function at private house. The department will coordinate with the women and child welfare department to achieve the target he added. Congress MLAs Sunder Lal Tiwari and Sukhendra Singh raised the issue of names of PM and CM being mentioned on the houses built under the PM Awas Yojna and CM Awas Yojna.

Stating that the credit of the scheme should be given to Congress-led UPA government, they claimed that the scheme was launched by the former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the year 2011.