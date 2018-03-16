Bhopal: Govt splurged public money on yatras: Cong

Bhopal: Congress party MLA Govind Singh, during Question Hour in the House on Thursday, alleged that the government splurged Rs 10 crore on Ekatma Yatra through Jan Abhiyaan Parishad, which was not a nodal agency. Singh claimed that the government is wasting people’s hard earned money on yatras. He said it is unconstitutional to spend government’s money on religious activities.

Speaking further, Singh said the objectives of Jan Abhiyaan Parishad were clearly defined when it was constituted but they did not include spending money on such types of yatras. Singh alleged that sadhus were called at CM House and government money was spent on their hospitality. He said if chief minister wants to honour sadhus, then he should spend it from his own pocket.

Responding to Singh’s allegations, minister for planning Gaurishankar Shejwar said that though Parishad was not a nodal agency, the money was spent on the works done through it in the yatra. Taking a dig at Congress, he said during Congress rule, even the tea at ministers’ bungalows was sponsored by government.

Work in Bundelkhand to be re-investigated

Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Lakhan Patel, said the works done by the department under Bundelkhand package will be randomly re- investigated.

Patel had demanded spot investigation of the works done under Bundelkhand package. Shejwar admitted that irregularities took place in the implementation of the package. He said charge sheet against the officials responsible for it has been issued and their roles are being investigated.