Bhopal: Govt sheltering accused, not letting police act: Singh

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is sheltering accused in Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case, alleged Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh while addressing a public meeting at Iqbal Maidan on the conclusion of Nyay Yatra, here on Friday.

The two-day Yatra was taken out form the native place of deceased Priti Raghuvanshi, the daughter-in-law of the PWD minister Rampal Singh.

Priti had committed suicide on March 16 allegedly upset over engagement of her husband. Woman was also depressed as the minister’s family had refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law. Seeking justice for Priti and also raising the increasing rate of crime in the state, the Congress party had taken out Yatra from Udaipura, the native place of Priti and minister Rampal Singh on Thursday.

Around 5000 Congressmen participated in the march, which culminated in a public meeting at Iqbal Maidan. The family members of the deceased and the villagers also participated in the yatra. Singh alleged that on one hand the CM Shivraj Singh pulls up police for not taking action and directs them to take strictest action against the law breakers but on the other hand he is pulling them (police) back when it comes to action against their own party members.

The Congress party had decided to uproot the government which is not able to give justice to the deceased women and also other women who are facing suppression due to political pressure in the state, said Singh. The state Congress president Arun Yadav said that law and order situation in the state has demolished, crime graph against women is increasing day by day in the state. CM claims that he is concerned over to increasing rime against women, but then why is he CM not instructing police of Raisen (Udaipura) to take action in Priti suicide case, asked Yadav.