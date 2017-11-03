Bhopal: Govt provides ammo to BJP leaders to defend Bhavantar

Bhopal: Top officials of the state government briefed BJP spokespersons and the party’s official panelists for TV talk shows on Bhavantar Bhugtan Scheme at the CM’s residence on Thursday. The scheme has been drawing flak from several quarters and the government wants to skill the BJP men to blunt the criticism.

Rajesh Rajora, PS, agriculture and Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, MD of the Mandi Board delivered lectures on the scheme. Some of the participants, however, were skeptical of their claims. “You are telling us that slips will be issued to the farmers. What if the farmers are made to run from pillar to post for getting the due amount?” one of them asked of the officials. They also referred to how the onion procurement had adversely impacted the government’s image.

Meanwhile, the government has directed 25 IAS officials to inspect the agricultural mandis in the state in an endeavour to streamline the functioning of the Bhavantar scheme. They have been asked to complete their inspection within the next one week and submit reports to the government.

At a recent meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that the services of senior officials would be used for ensuring better execution of the scheme at the ground level.

The officials have been asked to find out whether rules are being followed vis-à-vis registered and unregistered farmers reaching the mandis to sell their produce. They are also expected to examine whether the farmers are facing any problems in getting auction slips and on uploading the payment voucher on the portal.

Rajnish Vaish has been asked to inspect Sagar Mandi. Other officials who have been deputed for the task are: Iqbal Singh Bains (Vidisha), Deepak Khandekar (Mandla and Dindori), K K Singh (Ujjain), Pankaj Agarwal (Damoh), Gauri Singh (Sagar), Deepti Gaud Mukherjee (Raisen), Sanjay Bandopadhyaya (Chhindwara), Ajeet Kesri (Shajapur), Neeraj Mandloi (Ratlam), Pallavi Jain Govil (Dewas), Rajneesh Shrivastava (Mandsaur and Neemuch), Manoj Shrivastava (Jhabua and Alirajpur), Ashiwini Kumar Rai (Khargone), Malay Shrivastava (Dhar), Manoj Govil (Badwani), Manu Shrivastava (Khandwa), Pramod Agarwal (Harda), Nitesh Vyas (Betul), M Selvendram (Hoshangabad), Neelam Shami Rao (Singrauli), Kavindra Kiyawat (Shahdol and Umaria) and M K Agarwal (Guna and Ashoknagar)

Govt to pay transportation cost

It has been decided that the government will bear the cost of transportation of the produce of the farmers registered under the Bhavantar Scheme, if their homes are 15 km or more away from the Mandis.