Bhopal: Govt employees flout traffic norms, cops issue 94 challans

Bhopal: The traffic police on Friday made challans of 94 vehicles belonging to government employees for flouting traffic norms. In a special drive, the traffic police issued challans to the vehicle owners/ drivers near police control room between 10 am to 12 noon.

The traffic policemen put up barricades near control room early morning and waited for government employees to pass by. The cops stopped those who violated traffic norms like not wearing helmet or driving without seat belt.

The traffic police launched the drive after receiving complaints against government employees. Additional superintendent of police (traffic) Mahendra Jain said that the challans were issued as the drivers were found flouting traffic rules. The drive later covered vehicles of commoners too under the drive. With this, the number of challans rose to 475 in which the traffic cops recovered fine worth Rs 1.81 lakh from the offenders.

The drive against government vehicles came under scathing attack as there were allegations that no action was taken against senior government employees. The traffic police targeted junior employees. As per reports, the four wheeler of an SDOP level officer was released with only a warning.

Traffic police inspector P K Tiwari, who was on duty, said that there was an old woman in the vehicle who was going to hospital. “That is why, I did not issue challan. I did not even know that the vehicle was of an SDOP rank officer. I did not impose fine on driver as the woman asked for release,” he said.