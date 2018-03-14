Bhopal: Govt casual towards corrupt ministers, officials: MLA Ramniwas Rawat

Bhopal: Government has turned a blind eye towards the corrupt practices of its ministers, bureaucrats and police officers even when complaints against them continue to pour in, said Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat in Assembly on Tuesday.

Citing figures, the Congress MLA said that Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has received complaints against 8 IAS, 2 IPS and 11 IFS officers, while Lokayukta police have complaints against as many as 34 IAS officers.

Rawat was speaking on the budget demand of general administration department (GAD) in the House.

Accusing the government of sitting on the reports of inquiry commissions, Rawat said that many reports have not been tabled in the House. “Hundreds of people have been denied justice as the report of the commission which had investigated Indore pension scam is still lying with the government,” said Rawat.

“Every day six farmers are committing suicide in state but the government is in Anand; every day 14 women are being raped, the government is in Anand; every day one gang rape is committed but the government is in Anand,” said Rawat in satirical tone in veiled attack on government’s much touted Anand department.

He went on to say, “52 minors and 70 women are kidnapped every day but the government is in Anand, schools are teacher less, employees are on strike but the government is in Anand”. Congress MLA Hina Kanwre raised the issue MPPSC answer key goof up.

The assembly also saw BJP legislators coming up with their list of demands. BJP MLA Hemant Khandelwal demanded five-day working week in government departments, besides he was also for identifying the habitual complainers. The other BJP-MLA Vel Singh Bhuria and BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi demanded installation of statue and photograph of BR Ambedkar in the Assembly.

The GAD minister Lal Singh Araya stated that that government is working for the development of the last man in the society.