Bhopal: Governors in India have become captive puppets

Bhopal: Congress party national media in-charge Randeep Surjewala, on the issue of his party not invited to form government in Meghalaya, has accused that for the first time in Indian history, the Governors have become captive puppets.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are fiddling with the Indian Constitution. Surjewala, who was addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, led a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Surjewala termed the theory of one nation, one election as unconstitutional. He said it is against the basic principles of democracy and the authors of the Indian constitution had made provisions after giving it a deep thought.

Commenting on the issue of damaging of idols across the country, Surjewala alleged that the BJP is playing the politics of hatred and it is its national secretary Murthi, who asks to damage the idols. Surjewala alleged that Modi turns silent when it comes to give statement on important matters related to the country.

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh government, Surjewala alleged that it is the leading state when it comes to incidents of rape, kidnapping, missing persons, malnutrition and infant mortality. He alleged that farmers were killed in the state while the chief minister terms him as Messiah of the farmers. He claimed that a subsidy scam has taken place in agriculture pumps in the state. Crop Insurance Scheme too is meant to extend benefits to the insurance companies and not to the farmers. Crime and corruption are at their peaks in the state, alleged Surjewala. We have half a dozen leaders deserving to be CM

Surjewala said Congress in the state has half a dozen leaders, who deserve to become chief minister. He said right selection will be made at the right time. He also admitted that the party has been losing. Assembly elections for three consecutive times due to shortcomings. Surjewala said, we will win the elections this time by rectifying our mistakes, resolving and learning.