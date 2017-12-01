Bhopal: Government to cap school fee hike at 10%; bill tabled

Bhopal: Private schools in the state will not able to hike fees by more than 10 percent in a year. A bill to this effect was tabled in the assembly on Thursday. If the management of any school wants to increase the fees by more than 10 percent, it would have to seek the approval of a district-level committee, which will be headed by the district collector. The committee will be empowered to approve a hike of up to 15 percent.

In case the school wants to introduce a hike of more than 15 percent, it would have to seek the approval of state-level committee. The schools will also have to mention the amount of fees along with the proposal. The managements of schools would be prohibited from accepting donations from the parents. The private schools will have to maintain a separate bank account for depositing the fees and issue proper receipts to the parents.

Non-officials can head coop societies

A bill amending the Co-operatives Act to provide for appointment of non-officials as administrators of cooperative societies was also tabled in the House on Thursday. Besides government officials, any other member of the society will also be eligible for appointment as administrator. The bill will replace an ordinance already promulgated by the government.

Divisions can have more than one additional commissioner

The government also tabled a bill to amend MP Land Revenue Code allowing the government to appoint more than one additional commissioner in divisions. The bill was presented by revenue minister Umashankar Gupta. The government said that the objective behind the amendment is to reduce pendency of revenue cases.