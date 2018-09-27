Bhopal: Government to allot land for nursing homes in residential areas

In the master plan, allotment of land for nursing homes will be proposed in the residential areas and those operating in such localities will not be removed, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing doctors meet, here on Wednesday. Representatives of 14 medical associations, government and private medical colleges participated in the meeting. Chouhan assured the delegates to address all their issues raised in the meeting.

He also welcomed the suggestions given by the representatives. Chouhan assured to increase the scholarship of the medical students and said that the matter will be brought in the next Cabinet meeting. Chouhan said that a committee will be formed to look certain contentious cases pertaining to death of patient at private hospital. The committee will conduct thorough investigation and only then a case under 304-A of IPC will be registered. In the committee will also include members of nursing home association.

He informed that a under the chairmanship of the finance minister a committee has been formed which will study the cadre formation of the doctors. The government will also consider the time bound promotion of the faculty at medical colleges. He also added that the fire-NOC for the nursing homes will be given within 20 days and it will be brought under the public service guarantee scheme. The necessary claws of NABH for the nursing homes have been put on hold for the coming two years and within this period the institutions shall get all formalities completed at their end, he added.