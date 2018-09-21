Bhopal: ‘Government security enough for loan borrowers’

Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh said on Thursday that banks need not ask for guarantees from the borrowers for whom guarantee is given by the government, Bankers Committee, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, The banks should behave decently with the applicants who seek loans under government schemes.

Besides, the banks must ensure that the public welfare schemes meant to make people self-reliant should be executed with the same spirit.Singh made the above remark at the 169th meeting of the Bankers Committee. Deliberations over bank-related issues about job-oriented schemes being implemented by the State Government, schemes focusing entrepreneurship including Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and schemes being implemented by the Union and State Government took place in the meeting held in the auditorium of the Central Bank.

The director in the ministry of finance, Government of India, Mudita Mishra, Executive Director of Central Bank of India B S Shekhawat, Agriculture Production Commissioner P C Meena, principal secretary of finance Anurag Jain, principal secretary of agriculture Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary of Tribal Affairs Department S N Mishra, principal secretary of Scheduled Caste Welfare Ajit Kesri, principal secretary of social Justice Ashok Shah, principal secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pankaj Agrawal and officers of the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD and other banks were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that 167 bank branches and 305 ATMs were opened between June 2017 and June 2018 to expand banking services in the state. As many 1.74 lakh beneficiaries were contacted till September 7 under the Pension Aapke Dwar Yojana to provide pension to the elderly and the handicapped at their door step. Consensus reached on arrangements for providing loans in connection to activities related to water and sanitation under the Swachcha Bharat Mission like provision of water connections, water harvesting, construction of bathrooms etc.