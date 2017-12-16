Bhopal: Going natural: Going natural: Herbal cosmetic product, aphrodisiac attracts buyers the most swing

Bhopal: Hundreds of herbal products are on display here at International Van Mela, but beauty face packs and aphrodisiac are much sought after. While Aloe vera juice, amla products are in great demand, skin creams and various hair oils like ‘Kesh-Kanti’, ‘Amla Kesh’ have also captured the attention of people visiting the fair at Lal Parade Ground.

Stalls selling natural aphrodisiacs also witnessed huge crowds. Almost all the stalls have these Even as these natural aphrodisiacs were expensive which have been displayed at almost all the stalls with various names like

Even the high prices of the aphrodisiacs like ‘Kam-Dev’ powder, ‘Joshila-Ambar’, ‘Musli-Pak’, ‘Mardana-Taqat’ did not deter the people from going for it. Silajit which is being sold at Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per kg, and ‘Kam-Dev’ powder priced Rs 7,000 per kg saw good sales. For people not interested in such expensive stuff, there was Rasayan-Vati priced at Rs 15 per tablet.

Paras Gramodyog Seva Sansthan, Uttrakhand, is showcasing its Paras Sat-Silajit, which they claim in increasing the height. Gulshan Ayurved Jadi-buti Bhandar’s Vaidya Manohar said that they have different products to cater to all age groups. People have started showing inclination towards these medical herbs as they have no side effects, he added

Jai Dhanwantri Ayuvedic Jadi-buti Bhandar (Rajasthan) has displayed various beauty products for skin and hair. Vaidya Laxman Singh said, “We have herbal beauty products to rejuvenate skin with no side effects. Similarly, Seva Nikunj of Rajasthan has brought ‘Health grow’ capsule to keep body fit and enhance beauty. He claimed that he also have medicines to cure various chronic diseases.