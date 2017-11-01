Bhopal: GMC has Dera Sacha Sauda connect, received bodies for study

Bhopal: The Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, is among those medical colleges in the country, which received bodies from Dera Sachha Sauda for medical studies.

A former GMC professor confirmed that one body was received. Though the actual number of bodies sourced from the Sirsa-based ashram by GMC might be higher, the GMC authorities are tight-lipped about it.

Dr S K Satpathi, former director of Medico-Legal Institute, GMC, Bhopal said, “We had received a letter from Dera Sachha Sauda seeking whether we required cadavers. We had sent in our requirement.” Dr Satpathi was the institute’s director when the body was received from Dera ashram.

Later, GMC received a female body of Sachha Sauda devotee Subha Labh Kaur from Punjab who died in Budhni (MP). “We arranged for transportation of the body to Bhopal. Everything was legal and proper on papers. But we are not in a position to say whether the death was suspicious or declaration was forged. It is for the cops to investigate,” Dr Satpathi said.

Sometime back, there were reports in the media that 14 bodies from Dera were sent to a medical college in Lucknow. But whether all these bodies were sent through legal channel remain to be confirmed and therefore their process is under scanner.

Medical colleges need human bodies to enable students to study human anatomy. The other way through which medical colleges get bodies is that people leave a will that their bodies be donated to medical colleges after their death. All this goes through a legal process.