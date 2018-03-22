Bhopal: Girl student calls faculty anti-national for denying holding programme on Shaheed Diwas

Bhopal: The issue of denial of permission to hold programme on Shaheed Diwas at Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya college campus took a new turn when the administration on Wednesday suspended a student for a year over a Facebook post.

Asma Khan, a Second year undergraduate student, who is also an active member of Bhagat Singh Kranti Dal, has been suspended for her Facebook post in which she accused the faculty of being anti-national for disallowing students from holding a programme to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh on March 23.

The college Staff council took the decision without giving Asma a chance to clear her stand. The student became unconscious hearing about her suspension from college for one year. She was taken to JP Hospital for medical care.

Asma, however, said that she is yet to receive any notice regarding it. “Some teachers told me about my suspension but I haven’t received the notice so I can’t comment on the issue,” said Asma talking to Free Press .

Principal Neeraj Agnihotri defended the staff council decision of not hearing her out saying that the officials have screenshot of her Facebook post as proof. We don’t need to ask to her as we have proof, the council members took the disciplinary action as per the norms, said the principal.

BKD members have been protesting against college administration since Monday for not granting them permission to organise a programme on Shaheed Diwas at college auditorium.