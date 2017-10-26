Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Gaurav Samman to Gundecha bros, Bhatti, Vegad & McGilligan

Bhopal: Gaurav Samman to Gundecha bros, Bhatti, Vegad & McGilligan

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 26, 2017 08:37 am
FOLLOW US:

Bhopal: MP Gaurav Samman will be conferred on dhrupad singers Gundecha brothers, artist Harchandan Singh Bhatti, author Amrit Lal Vegad and social activist Dr Janak Palta McGilligan. The award will be presented in a function on MP Foundation Day, November 1 at Lal Parade Ground. Past recipients of the award include Kailash Satyarthi , Bhuri Bai and many others.

Umakant Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha, known as the Gundecha brothers, are leading Dagarvani dhrupad singers of MP. They moved to Bhopal in 1981 for training under dhrupad master Zia Fariddudin Dagar and his brother Zia Mohiuddin Dagar. They studied at local Madhav Music College. Umakant has a post-graduate degree in music and economics while Ramakant has PG degree in music and commerce. They received Padma Shri in 2012 in the field of Art – Indian Classical Music – Vocal – Madhya Pradesh.

Amritlal Vegad’s is a well-known name among Narmada devotees. He has dedicated his life to Narmada Parikrama. A veteran from Shanti Niketan, Vegad’s creativity is an unique blend of literature and art. His famous travelogue ‘Soundarya Ki Nadi Narmada’ (Narmada-The River of Beauty) has fetched him several awards and recognition for its literary excellence. He was also awarded the prestigious Sahitya Academy Award.


Dr Janak Palta McGilligan is a social worker and founding trustee and vice chairperson of Jimmy McGilligan Centre For Sustainable Development, an Indore-based non governmental organisation working for sustainable community development. She is also a former director of Barli Development Institute for Rural Women. McGilligan, was born in a Punjabi family of Bibi Nanki Devi Palta family and grew up in Chandigarh. She secured a master’s degree (MA) in English literature, Sangeet Visharad in sitar, MPhil in Political Science with distinction and a doctoral degree (PhD) in “Sustainable Community Development through Training of Tribal and Rural Women a Human Resources”.

Artist Harchandan Singh Bhatti is deputy director- exhibition at Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal. He has made immense contribution in designing MP Tribal Museum.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…