Bhopal: Gaurav Samman to Gundecha bros, Bhatti, Vegad & McGilligan

Bhopal: MP Gaurav Samman will be conferred on dhrupad singers Gundecha brothers, artist Harchandan Singh Bhatti, author Amrit Lal Vegad and social activist Dr Janak Palta McGilligan. The award will be presented in a function on MP Foundation Day, November 1 at Lal Parade Ground. Past recipients of the award include Kailash Satyarthi , Bhuri Bai and many others.

Umakant Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha, known as the Gundecha brothers, are leading Dagarvani dhrupad singers of MP. They moved to Bhopal in 1981 for training under dhrupad master Zia Fariddudin Dagar and his brother Zia Mohiuddin Dagar. They studied at local Madhav Music College. Umakant has a post-graduate degree in music and economics while Ramakant has PG degree in music and commerce. They received Padma Shri in 2012 in the field of Art – Indian Classical Music – Vocal – Madhya Pradesh.

Amritlal Vegad’s is a well-known name among Narmada devotees. He has dedicated his life to Narmada Parikrama. A veteran from Shanti Niketan, Vegad’s creativity is an unique blend of literature and art. His famous travelogue ‘Soundarya Ki Nadi Narmada’ (Narmada-The River of Beauty) has fetched him several awards and recognition for its literary excellence. He was also awarded the prestigious Sahitya Academy Award.

Dr Janak Palta McGilligan is a social worker and founding trustee and vice chairperson of Jimmy McGilligan Centre For Sustainable Development, an Indore-based non governmental organisation working for sustainable community development. She is also a former director of Barli Development Institute for Rural Women. McGilligan, was born in a Punjabi family of Bibi Nanki Devi Palta family and grew up in Chandigarh. She secured a master’s degree (MA) in English literature, Sangeet Visharad in sitar, MPhil in Political Science with distinction and a doctoral degree (PhD) in “Sustainable Community Development through Training of Tribal and Rural Women a Human Resources”.

Artist Harchandan Singh Bhatti is deputy director- exhibition at Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal. He has made immense contribution in designing MP Tribal Museum.