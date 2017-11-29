Bhopal Gas disaster survivors demand enhanced compensation

Bhopal: As the 33rd anniversary of Bhopal Gas Disaster draws near, the survivors of the deadly tragedy have reiterated their demand of higher compensation and asked the state government to intervene into the matter. They have also appealed the Supreme Court to dispose of the curative petition pending for years.

The victims of the deadly gas leak have charged that the curative petition filed in the Supreme Court seeks “lesser” compensation from Union Carbide and its owner the Dow Chemical Company responsible for the incident. As per the survivors, toxic gas-affected as many as 5,73,586 persons, however, compensation from Union Carbide was sought for 102000 injured and for 3000 persons who lost their lives.

Now the death toll has increased five times— to 5.74 lakh. So we are demanding the state government to intervene for enhancement of compensation to the victims and the survivors. A curative petition is pending in Supreme Court since 2004, they said. Union of India (UOI), an NGO working for the welfare of the gas victims has sought enhancement of compensation by an additional Rs 7728 crore, as the 1989 settlement amount was just Rs 705 crores.

The petition has been admitted but has not yet been taken up for hearing by the apex court. Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sangathan convener Abdul Jabbar, while interacting with media informed, “gas victims will send 5000 applications to Supreme Court appealing for early disposal of curative petition and Special Leave Petition” It will be 33rd anniversary of gas tragedy on December 3, 2017, he added. He further asked setting up of a special court to speed up proceedings as currently the appeals filed by eight accused

against sentences are being heard by Sessions Court, Bhopal.

Just three weeks ago, the accused had raked up sabotage theory as cause of Bhopal Gas Disaster to absolve themselves of their responsibilities. Besides, for the last two years, the widows are also not getting Rs 1000 pension which they should get every month, Jabbar added.