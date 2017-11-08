Bhopal: Garbage collection vehicles make PHED employees sick

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is parking its waste and garbage collection vehicles in the campus where the employees of public health engineering department (PHED) work in their offices. The waste collection vehicles include vehicles that carry stray cattle.

The PHED employees, most of whom are engineers, have long been demanding to shift parking space but all their calls have gone unheard. Working at a place surrounded by dirt has adversely affected their health and work efficiency.

MP diploma engineers’ association vice president Arvind Goel said that foul smell, which emanates from the vehicles, makes it difficult to sit in the office. “Malaria and other vector borne diseases have gripped the city and that if we fall ill, then BMC will be held responsible for it,” he said.

Khurshid Siddiqui, organisational general secretary of federation of retired employees and officers, said that 50 PHED have signed a complaint letter sent to BMC in this regard. “BMC has no right to park its vehicles on this ground,” he remarked. PHED chief engineer K K Songaria said that the issue has been brought to the notice of BMC.

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner Harish Gupta said that the vehicles are parked only after PHED employees leave the campus after duty hours. “So, they have no room for complaint. But we’ll consider their plea if they send us a complaint,” he said.