Bhopal Gangrape case – Life in jail for all 4 accused

Fast track court pronounces verdict after 36 days of hearing

Bhopal : A fast track court sentenced four men to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant near Habibganj railway station in the city in October. The verdict was pronounced after 36 days of trial and within 53 days of the incident that shocked the state capital.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Savita Dubey awarded the sentence to Golu Bihari (25), Amar alias Ghultu (24), Rajesh alias Chetram (50) and Ramesh Mehra alias Raju (45). They were convicted of gang rape and attempt to murder under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376(M), 376(N)-376(D) which deal with gang-rape of the IPC. “They will remain behind bars for the rest of their lives,” the court said while imposing a fine on them.

The UPSC aspirant was abducted by four men on October 31, while on way to Habibganj railway station to take a train to her home after attending coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar.

They dragged her under a culvert and raped her. They also tried to strangulate her to death. They left presuming her to be dead, after she fainted.

Habibganj Railway Station Police arrested all four accused and booked them under sections 376 D (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Madhya Pradesh police to probe the crime.

Hailing the verdict, SP (Rail) Ruchi Vardhan, said, “The verdict is a message to the society. It is a victory to our team that worked tirelessly to ensure justice to the victim.”

Investigating Officer (IO) Hemant Shrivastava said, “Victim’s statement led to the verdict. Our investigation was full proof so decision came into our favour.”

The incident had brought lethargic attitude of the city police to the fore. The then IG Yogesh Chaudhary and the then SP (rail) Anita Malviya were shunted out for lapses, while the then TI Habibganj Ravindra Yadav, MP Nagar TI Sanjay Singh, GRP TI Mohit Saxena and two ASIs were suspended for dereliction of duty. Even two doctors Dr Khushboo and Dr Sanyogita were suspended on Medical Legal Case(MLC) Report controversy.

They continue to live…, rues survivor

They should have been awarded death penalty. They will continue to live. They will have a roof over their head. They would get food to eat, clothes to wear. The only thing is that they will not be free to move around,” said the gang rape survivor while reacting to court verdict. The survivor and her family had been demanding capital punishment. “But, that has not happened,” she said and added “punishment was good enough but it will not act as a deterrent.”

TIMELINE

Oct 31: UPSC aspirant gangraped

Nov 3: FIR lod ged

Nov 15: Challan filed in court

Nov 16: Case transferred to fast track court

Nov 20: Trial begins

Dec 23: All four accused awarded life sentence