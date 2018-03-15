Bhopal: Gang rapes rise by 37%, abduction by 24% as cops look the other way

Bhopal: Home minister Bhupendra Singh, replying to a question raised in the House on Wednesday, said the incidents of gang rapes rose by 37% while kidnapping of women increased by 24% in 2016-17.

There has been a rise of 10% in rape incidents and 12% increase in eve-teasing incidents in 2017 compared to 2016.

The government may claim to have adopted a tough stand in cases of crimes against women but statistics reveal that conviction rate has been poor due to police inaction.

In 2,199 cases of gang rapes that occurred in 2017, accused were acquitted in 1,765 cases. Similarly, in 84 cases of gang rapes, 60 accused were acquitted. In 2,670 cases of eve-teasing, acquittal took place in 1,979 cases. Likewise, acquittal took place in 436 cases out of 531 cases of kidnapping.

Singh said checking crimes against women is a challenge. There has been a rise in the incidents of eve-teasing in last few days. He said he would seek information on eve-teasing by conducting scientific surveys in big cities.In the survey, women and girls would be asked to spell out reasons behind their insecurity, problems they face and measures that can be taken to stop it. Singh said help of NGOs and social activists will be taken for survey.

Singh also said that police would appeal in the court in cases where less punishment was given. Singh admitted that stricter laws are needed to address crimes against women. He said an amendment bill has been sent to the centre in this connection.

Congress party MLA Jitu Patwari, ridiculing the safety measures to check crimes, quipped as to what is the benefit of having women helpline, Shaurya Dal and Fast Track courts when crime graph is moving in northward direction.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said police are doing a good job but the government needs to take strict action.