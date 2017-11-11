Bhopal gang rape victims to be examined by docs’ panel in future: Minister

Bhopal: After taking lessons from the GRP gangrape case controversy, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that a panel of doctors will conduct medico-legal examination of the victim instead of a single doctor in future. However, he remained tight-lipped over the recent gangrape controversy.

The two MLC reports in this rape case created controversy. Two doctors of Sultania Hospital— Dr Khushboo Gajbhiye and Dr Sanyogita—conducted medico-legal examination of the girl and in their report, it was clearly mentioned that it was victim’s consent and will for the intercourse.

The report was sent to Government Railway Police (GRP), which pointed out the mistake in the MLC report. Irked over the report, Divisional Commissioner Ajatshatru served show cause notices on both the doctors. Later, Dr Khushboo admitted her mistake. Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kiran Pipare, also admitted the mistake calling it typo. After this controversy, Dr Shreya conducted the examination and drafted the MLC report stating that it was a ‘forced’ one.

This controversy triggered protests in the state capital raising fingers at the hospital administration, which assigned MLC examination of the victim to junior doctors and sent the report to the GRP without placing it before the supervising authority for perusal. Singh, while talking to Free Press, said: “In future, medico-legal examination of the victim(s) will be conducted by panel of doctors instead of single doctor to avoid controversy.”