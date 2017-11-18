Bhopal gang rape: SIT finds 6 cops guilty of delay in registration of FIR

Bhopal: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Bhopal gang-rape case has held six police officials including one city superintendent of police, three station house officers and two sub inspectors guilty of dereliction of duty. Deputy inspector general of police Sudhir Laad, who headed SIT, told Free Press that he has submitted the report to the additional director general of police (crime against woman). “No politician’s involvement was found (in delaying the registration of the FIR),” he said.

Though senior police officials declined to give details of the report, sources said that MP Nagar CSP Kulwant Singh, GRP TI Mohit Saxena, Habibganj TI Ravindra Yadav, MP Nagar TI Sanjay Singh Bais and sub-inspectors Uike and R N Tekam have been found guilty in the probe.

On October 31, a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant was gang-raped by four men at a desolate spot near Habibganj police station. After the incident, the girl along with her parents reached the GRP police station where she was told to file the report in MP Nagar police station and then at Habibganj. She kept on shuttling between three police stations. The FIR was lodged three days after the investigation. Later, on the orders of the chief minister, an SIT was formed to investigate the case and five police officials were suspended while three were transferred.