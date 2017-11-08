Bhopal Gang Rape: Police seek long remand of accused to collect proof

Bhopal: Most gang rape accused are labourers and rag pickers who keep changing their place of stay. Labours keep changing their place of residence with construction sites.

Madhya Pradesh police seem to be facing this problem. This is the one of the reasons why police have demanded to extend the remand of gang rape accused so that they can collect documental evidence like Aadhar and voter identity cards.

The police remand of Golu Bihari has been extended once again while Ramesh Mehar alias Raju, who was arrested on Monday, has been sent to police remand. In both the cases, police remand has been given till November 9. Other two accused Amar and Rajesh are already on judicial remand. Raju and Golu were produced in court of additional chief judicial magistrate Salu Sirohi amidst tight security.

According to police, accused are labourers which make it difficult to trace them specially after they get a bail. “If they are granted bail, it will be a big headache for police to trace them if they go absconding,” a police official said wishing anonymity.