Bhopal gang rape: Hospital says act done with victim’s ‘consent’

Bhopal: After the police making the 19-year-old gang rape victim of Bhopal run from one police station to another to file a first information report (FIR), the Sultania Zenana Hospital committed another blunder in preparing the medical report of the gangrape victim saying that the sexual act was committed ‘with her consent and will’. After first claiming that the gang-rape victim had consensual sex’ with the four accused, the hospital authority changed its MLC report, saying that the intercourse was ‘forced’.

The hospital administration said that there were ‘typos’ in the initial report. At one place, the report prepared by the doctors also termed the girl as an ‘accused’ instead of ‘victim’. Bhopal commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava has served show-cause notices on the two doctors who had prepared the first report after medically examining the victim. The 19-year-old was gang-raped by four men at desolate sort near Habibganj railway station on late in the evening of October 31. All the four accused in the case – which created nationwide furore – have been arrested.

The initial report – prepared by Dr Khusbhu Gajbhiye and Dr Sanyogita Sara – said that “As per the accused (sic), when she was going to her home from her coaching class at around 7 pm on 31.10.17 through Habibganj railway station, two boys named Golu and Amar took her to a tunnel near sewage where they had intercourse with her consent and will. Then two of his friends came and also had sexual intercourse with her one by one”. When the report reached the Government Railway Police (GRP) , which is investigating the case, all hell broke loose.

The Sultania Hospital administration was contacted and a senior doctor Dr Shreya reinterpreted the findings to write a second report which said that the intercourse was ‘forced’. Sultania Hospital Superintendent Dr Kiran Pipare said, “It was a typo and we have corrected it. We have instructed the doctors not to repeat such a mistake. And have asked junior doctors to consult with their seniors before drafting MLC reports.” Shrivastava said, “I have served show-cause notice on two doctors-Dr Khushbu Gajbhiye and Dr Sanyogita Saraf. Both committed an error in writing the report. Instead of writing without consent, they wrote with consent.

