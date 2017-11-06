Bhopal gang rape case: ‘Hang accused in public’

Bhopal: Bhopal gang-rape victim on Sunday said that she wanted her tormentors to be hanged in public at a square. In a bold move, she came before reporters to announce her resolve to ensure capital punishment to all the four accused of raging her modesty. “Raping a girl is a heinous crime. It has no parallel. Hence, the culprits deserve nothing less than a death penalty.”

“They should be hanged in public so that it acts as deterrent for others in the society,” said the 19-year-old victim. People like them should not be allowed to move scot free in the society as it would allow them to prey on other girls.

Accusing city police of being apathetic towards women’s call of help, she said, “If a police personnel’s daughter is forced to run from one police station to another to lodge her complaint, then one can easily understand the plight of common woman and girl who visit police stations to get their complaints registered.”

Referring to her ordeal at the hands of policemen, she said after she told MP Nagar police about the incident, they took her to the crime scene to identity the exact spot only to be told that the crime scene did not fall under their jurisdiction. “How can one expect justice from these cops when they make a gang rape victim run from one police station to another,” she said.

“Even after we had nabbed the accused, the cops were reluctant to lodge the case,” she said. When the brave girl and her family members visited nearby slum they found one of the accused busy playing cards. “I identified him and my father caught him,” she said and added, “Fellow slum dwellers tried to save him and were not ready to allow us to take him away.”

However, the family somehow managed to hold on to the accused and took him to the GRP police. Here again the cops refused to lodge the plaint. She also accused GRP town inspector Mohit Saxena of being rude and arrogant. She was even piqued by SP, railways, attitude. “Despite being a woman herself, how could she be so insensitive,” she asked while referring to a video in which SP, railways, Anita Malviya was seen describing the entire incident in a comic manner. Her approach had invited wide criticism.