Bhopal gang rape case: DGP issues show cause notice to MP Nagar CSP

Bhopal: Following the indictment of six cops by SIT in Bhopal gang rape case, DGP on Monday issued show cause notice to CSP and served charge sheets to five other personnel held guilty of dereliction of duty. IG intelligence Makrand Doueskar while talking to media informed that actions against the cops follow the charges framed against them by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Sudhir Laad.

SIT had held six policemen accountable for the inordinate delay in filing an FIR on the gang rape report. SIT in its probe report had held six cops including CSP, three police station in-charges and two sub inspectors guilty of delaying the registration of FIR. The DGP had directed the officials to conduct a departmental inquiry against the officials held guilty by the SIT. Earlier, initiating action against the negligent police personnel, the chief minister suspended five police officials – three TIs – GRP Mohit Saxena, SHO Habibganj Ravindra Yadav, SHO MP Nagar Sanjay Singh Bais and two sub inspectors Ukie and RN Tekam. While, MP Nagar CSP Kulwant Singh was shifted.

On October 31, a UPSC aspirant was gang-raped by four men at a desolate spot near the Habibganj Police station. He hapless girl and her parents were made to go from one police station to another as police fought over jurisdiction. The police department served the notice to the CSP and charge sheets to other police officials. The cops have been asked to submit their reply and following which inquiry will be instituted and action will be initiated against the guilty.

Some unanswered questions

While SIT report has held six police personnel guilty, there were some cops who did not face the probe even though the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction. Following the incident, SHO of Habibganj was suspended, however, CSP Habibganj Bhupendra Singh was not questioned by the SIT. Similarly, CSP MP Nagar Kulwant Singh and SHO have been indicted. But ASP Dhram Veer Yadav and ASP Hitesh Choudhary were not questioned, even when the incident had occurred in area coming under their jurisdiction. SIT did not question railway police officials including SP Rail Anita Malviya and ASP Dharmendra Singh. Malviya, who had faced strong criticism for allegedly being insensitive during the handling of the case, was shifted to other posting and new SP Ruchi Vardhan had replaced her.