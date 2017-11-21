Bhopal gang rape case: Charges framed against gangrape accused

Bhopal: The district and sessions court framed the charges against the four gang rape accused on Monday. In addition to gang rape, charge of attempt to murder has also been framed against all the four accused in GRP gang rape case, which occurred on October 31 at railway track. However, charges pertaining to extortion of money and tampering the evidence have been dropped.

The court of additional sessions judge Savita Dubey framed the charges. Challan was filed in connection with GRP gang rape along with DNA report. The four accused are Golu Bihari, Rajesh, Ramesh Mehra alias Suresh and Amar Chhotu. Deputy prosecution officer K K Saxena said that gang rape and attempt to murder will be main charges in GRP gang rape case. Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed the challan of 200 pages on November 16 in JMFC court Shalu Sirohi after which the case was transferred to sessions court. The accused have been charged under Sections 376(D), 376(M), 376(N), 341, 342, 347, 307 of IPC.

Charges framed against rape accused

– Section 376 (M): Rape causing grievous bodily harm or maims or disfigures or endangers the life of a woman.

– Section 376 (N): Committing rape repeatedly on the same woman.

– Section 376 (D): A woman is raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention.

– Section 342: Wrongful confinement.

– Section 307: Attempt to murder.