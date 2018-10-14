Bhopal: Furniture shop gutted

A foam furniture shop in at Bharat Talkies was gutted on Saturday in a fire that apparently started due to a short circuit. Nearly 15 fire fighters and water tanks in same were pressed for dousing the fire. BMC Fire office Rameshwar Neel said, “As area is highly congested, our team faced lot of problems in putting off the fire which flared up in foam furniture shops.” Liaqat Ali, owner of shop, said, “We have not accessed the loss.We were busy in dousing the fire. Our entire shop has been turned into ashes.” Investigating officer (IO) GB Singh said, “Police have registered a report. As there was lot of foam, the fire flared up but in time, it was brought under control.”