Bhopal: Free Press to hold multi-stakeholder meet on disaster management

Bhopal: Free Press, in association with Indo-European Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IECCI), is organising a multi-stakeholder round table conference on ‘Disaster management – preparedness, prevention and mitigation plan for the state of MP’ on November 30 at 3.30 pm at Hotel Ashoka Lake View, Bhopal.

The theme of this multi-stakeholder conference is the state’s preparedness for prevention and rescue plan on various man-made and natural disasters. The meet is organised in the backdrop of 33rd anniversary of the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy, which was world’s biggest industrial disaster that killed millions of people and affected generations of millions. The detailed report of this round table conference will appear in the Free Press edition of December 3 to mark the 33rd anniversary of the industrial disaster in Bhopal.

There are numerous other incidents of industrial disasters as well as other man-made and natural disasters. The objective of this multi-stakeholder meet is to deliberate and make an action plan for disaster management. The focused multi-stakeholder group would comprise top officials of home, environment, industry, pollution, Disaster Management Institute of MP, UNESCO, presidents of industries associations, key industries and experts and dignitaries of state working in this field.

Deepak Khandekar, ACS, planning and forest (GoMP), Rakesh Shrivastava, chairman, State Level Environment Impact Authority, Rakesh Dubey, director, Disaster Management Institute, former chief secretary Nirmala Buch, R S Kori, director, MPPCB, D M Nema, joint director, Industrial Health and Safety, Manish Shankar Sharma, additional director general of police, Manoj Modi, president, Association of Industries, Mandideep, S K Pali, president, Govindpura Industries Association, K C Sharma from Lupin, Rajesh Tiwari, Vardhman Spinning Mills, senior journalist N K Singh and Anuradha Singhai, president, Indo European Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be present on the occasion for discussions.