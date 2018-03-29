Bhopal: Four two-wheelers, scrap gutted in two separate cases

Bhopal: Two separate cases of fire incidents rocked the city on Wednesday where unidentified miscreants set as many as four two-wheelers on fire while in another incident, few scraps in the union carbide factory which is lying closed for over two decade, caught fire.

In the first incident, five Activas of students who had come for writing their exams in a girl’s college were set on fire by unidentified miscreants at around 11:30 pm. The incident took place in the government girls’ higher secondary school in the area of D-sector at Govindpura under the limits of Govindpura police station on Wednesday.

Police said the students were writing their exam papers inside the girls higher secondary school when the incident took place.

When the students came out they found their Activas charred after which the matter was reported to the police. According to ASI Ram Sajeevan Verma, the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. He said that onlookers and locals did not see anyone torching the vehicles.

According to Verma, a local shopkeeper said that there were mobile phones inside the dickey of the Activas which could have caught fire but the exact cause of fire is a matter of probe. Meanwhile, in another incident a fire broke out in the scraps of the union carbide factory at around 2 pm. According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Sajid Khan the fire broke out in an empty tank of fiber which was there. The tank was around 20 feet high but was empty from inside.

According to Khan, as many as ten fire tenders from the BMC reached the spot after the incident and controlled the blazes after battling for half-an-hour. He said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained and added that no major loss was reported from the site as the fire team had rushed there immediately.