Bhopal: Four cases of burglary reported in 24 hours

Four incidents of burglaries were reported in the city in last 24 hours. In the first incident, burglars targeted a locked house located in Kamla Nagar area and made away with cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.25 lakh on Friday afternoon. However, police claimed loss of only Rs 90,000 in the burglary.

According to police, the complainant 55-year-old Parvati Bai, wife of late Kamal Kishore, lives in Rajeev Nagar. On Oct 17 she went to her parent’s home from where she returned on Dussehra and found that locks of her home were broken. She alleged that Rs 30,000 cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh were missing from home.

Kamla Nagar police station where police have registered a case of house break-in. In the second incident, 66-year-old Anil Thakre, a resident of Rachna Nagar lodged a complaint of theft with Govindpura police on Friday evening that while he was asleep in home in the afternoon, a child knocked the door and when he came out, he asked for food and water for his toddler brother who was crying in lap of his parents standing on the road.

He asid that taking pity on their condition, he went inside and after few minutes came out with a glass of water and chapattis but did not find them. Later he realised that three mobile phones belonging to his wife, his brother-in-law and him worth Rs 30,000 were missing.

In the third incident, an engineering student Deepak Manikpuri of IES College, Ratibad who lives in a rented flat at Meghna Apartment in E-7 Arera Colony with his friends-Praveen, Aman and Akash lodged a complaint of burglary with Habibganj police station on Friday.

In the early morning, one of his friends Salvik Verma who stayed at their flat, left for Indore in connection with job work and forget to lock the door taking advantage of which some person made way with two laptops and two mobiles phones while they were asleep. In another incident reported from Kolar, the complainant Rajendra Bhargava who is a priest in Ayna Bangla Kali temple complained that unidentified thieves took away two donation boxes with Rs 20,000 cash kept in temple by breaking locks of shutter of temple on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.