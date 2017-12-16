Bhopal: Forest dept seeks removal of high tension power lines

Bhopal: Taking note of tigers dying of electrocution in Shahdol-Umaria belt, the forest department has asked energy department to install high tension (HT) under the ground or to shift them from forest areas in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, poachers draw electricity from HT lines in forests to electrocute wild animals specially the big cats.

“We want to make HT line underground in forest areas as it will be difficult for poachers to draw electricity. Currently, poachers draw power from HT lines for electrocution of wild animals. Shahdol-Umaria belt has become vulnerable,” principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Jitendra Agrawal remarked. He said department will hold a meeting soon with state energy department to explore solutions.

Meanwhile, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has sought detailed report from forest department about electrocution of tigers reported from Shahdol-Umaria belt.

Three tigers including a cub were electrocuted in Umaria district in last 15 days. One carcass was found in Shahdol district. A tiger was electrocuted near the Aamagar hill in Ghunghuti forest range in Umaria district on December 11. On December 3, a tiger was poached through electrocution in Dhaurai reserve forest 209. On November 25, a carcass was found near government school in Shahdol district. The department has arrested five poachers in this connection so far.

Tiger census

Tiger census to be conducted by forest department will be completed in four phases. Forest department will complete tiger census by mid February next year.