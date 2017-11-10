Bhopal: Foreign dignitaries all praise for green & clean city

Bhopal: Maria, a Russian national was in all praise for green and clean Bhopal and so were the others research students and dignitaries who were on a visit to the state capital. A 45-member team from 17 nations is on a nationwide tour under International programme on small business planning and promotion. They all showered lavish praises on the rich cultural heritage and the technological progress the city has made.

The dignitaries also attended workshop organised by BMC in which Mayor Alok Sharma and commissioner Priyanka Das threw light on the Bhopal smart city project. They also invited them to visit Bhopal again to understand the city which is a blend of ancient heritage and modern technology.

– Maria, an owner of a non-profit making organisation in Vologda in Russia, said that the way garbage fills roads in your country, snow covers our streets, but Bhopal is cleanest of all cities I have come across after arriving in India.

– An Uzbekistan national Khojieva Dilwaza, who is a teacher, appreciated the manner in which small businesses are being promoted in the Bhopal and the local administration support to such establishments.

– Executive assistant of Uganda S Ibrahim said that the Bio methanisation plant of the smart city project will be useful to his country. My country is only double the population of Bhopal, he added. He also sought help of smart city officials in developing an app on the lines of Bhopal plus app for his country.

– Solar energy is the future of world and I liked the projects undertaken by Bhopal’s civic body to promote solar energy, said Nicolas, a Russian entrepreneur.

We have less hours of sunlight but in India it is available in abundance, the local authorities should take advantage of this energy to generate power, he said.