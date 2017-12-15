Bhopal: Foreign delegates make token presence at fair

Bhopal: Presence of a number of foreign delegates at the International Van Mela (Forest Fair) is only symbolic for they have been denied showcasing their country products as it attracts huge custom duties. Stalls featuring names of neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal have been put up at the fair, but with nothing to display, they all lie deserted. The seven-day 6th International Van Mela was inaugurated by Union minister for forest Dr Harsh Vardhan at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday.

The delegates, who have come from long distances to participate in the fair, are feeling dejected as they are not being permitted to sell their forest products. Last year also, stalls from these neighbouring countries were installed, however they remained deserted throughout the fair. Bangladesh forests department deputy conservator Mohammed Masud Rana said foreign delegates are not allowed to display their products due to strict custom duties. “We mark token presence at the fair. Government arranges stalls for us but we cannot display our products.”

Meanwhile, for the first time, Bhopal gas tragedy survivors have also put up their stall ‘Sambhav’ at the international fair. An NGO, Bhopal Group of Information and Action, which works for gas victims’ welfare, is showcasing the herbal products made the gas survivors. The NGO’s Rachna Dhingra said that they were selling organic and herbal products like body oil, ointment for joints pain and chyawanprash as herbal tonic. Money coming from the sale will be utilized for welfare of gas victims, she added. At the stall put up by Ayurvedic College here, a team of medical experts is also offering advices to people.

Bangladesh team’s luggage goes missing at airport

A team from Bangladesh which came here to participate in the International Van Mela were in for a rude shock. On their arrival at the Raja Bhoj Airport here, the found its luggage missing. Deputy conservator of forests Rana, who is leading the team said that their baggage went missing at Airport. They have complained about the same to the Indian authorities.