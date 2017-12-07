Bhopal: Food bill stays same even after GST cuts, say residents

Bhopal: The owners of the restaurants and eateries in the city have not passed on the benefits of the rates cut in Goods and Services Taxes to consumers. The government had announced the reduction of GST on restaurants and hotels, which came as a big relief to people. But the owners of some of the restaurants have increased the base price of the eatables. As a result, the overall bills of the consumers remained same.

Free Press visited some of the prominent restaurants in the city to know people’s opinion and the ground reality after more than one month of rate slash.

Dharmita Kaithwas who visits Milan restaurant of Maharana Pratap Nagar said, “After the GST was announced in July, the prices of food served in restaurants increased and even after the reduction of GST, the prices are same.”

Akshat Rahurkan who visits Sagar Garre of Karond area near his home said, “The restaurant of his area has increased the base price of pasta from Rs 100 per plate to Rs 105 per plate after the GST. But the bills remain same after rate cut.”

Kunal Raj regularly visits Manohar Dairy in Maharana Pratap area. He said that the prices have remained same for the last six months. “Prices didn’t reduce even for a day in Manohar dairy. It has been providing me bills with same amount all along,” he said.

Abhishek Argarey who visits Sharma Chinese restaurant in Platinum Plaza said he has been paying the same amount of money for the last six month for one plate of veg kothey. “I love to eat that,” he remarked.

Manager of Manohar Dairy Kush Harwani said that restaurant chain has been passing on the benefits of rate cut to consumers from November 15 but the government has not cut rates on sweets. “Also, we have not increased the rate of any food item,” he said.

Ishaan Soni, son of Milan restaurant owner who also manages restaurant said, “Before rate cut, chhole bhature were priced at Rs 60. With GST of 18 %, it cost around Rs 74. But after rate cut, the same plate of chhole bhature cost Rs 65. This includes GST.”