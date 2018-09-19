Bhopal: Fire renders over dozen slum dwellers homeless

Over a dozen shanties were gutted in fire that broke out at 40-Juggi locality under ward no-84 in Kolar on Tuesday. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze. Families struggled hard to save their belongings. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed fire tenders to control the fire. However, by then, most of the belongings of the slum dwellers had tuned into ashes. The firefighters, however, managed to check the spread of fire.

Only toilets which were constructed under Swachhata Abhiyan remained intact. Administration swung into action and shifted the slum dwellers to safe place. Arrangement of food and drinking water were made for the victims. They have been put up at temporary water proof tents.Zonal officer(zone-19) Rajendra Shrivastava said that nearly 12-15 shanties were turned into ashes. Entire household items including children books, bags clothes, utensils, beddings were completely damaged. SDM Raj Kumar Khatri has recommended for financial assistant to the aggrieved families. Forest department has been asked to arrange for bamboos for reconstruction of their shanties.