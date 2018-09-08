Bhopal: Fire engulfs exhibition venue, goods worth lakhs gutted

Goods worth over lakhs were reduced to ashes after fire broke out at an exhibition venue on Dussehra Ground at Bittan market on late Thursday night. Fire engulfed one of the domes erected for the exhibition which was scheduled to start from Friday. No casualty was reported as the fire was brought under control within an hour and it could not reach the other domes. For the expo, three domes were erected on the ground each having over 10 stalls. Short circuit likely led to the fire one of the domes, however, the exact reason is being ascertained by authorities.

The fire, spotted around midnight, was doused within an hour by teams of BMC including 12 fire fighters before it could reach other domes and the adjoining petrol pump. The authorities said that the exhibition venue lacked fire safety arrangements. City superintendent of Police (CSP) Habibganj, Bhupendra Singh said that the loss is estimated to be between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The matter is now under investigation and the exact cause of the fire would be ascertained, said the CSP, adding that failure of the organisers to arrange fire safety measureds would also be investigated.