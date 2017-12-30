Bhopal: Finally justice has been done to Muslim women

Bhopal: Muslim women in the city hailed the bill passed by the Lok Sabha that makes instant triple talaq a punishable offence. The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

However, a few of them expressed their reservation about provision of a three-year jail for pronouncing instant talaq. Talking to Free Press they said that the law might be misused by unscrupulous elements to harass the innocents. However they unanimously said that Islamic law doesn’t permit instant triple talaq. Excerpts:

Mehrunnisa Parvez, author

We welcome the decision. It is very good decision in favour of Muslim women. It is shameful that our government took a long time to take such kind of decision. Many women and children have to bear mental and social pain due to this un-Islamic practice. It is worse than capital punishment. It was just like ‘Sati Pratha’ in Hindu religion. I have written a lot on the issue. Now I am very happy for young generation. Now they will not have to face such humiliation. I think we should distribute sweets in the entire city for this.

Ambreen Farooqui, school teacher

I am totally in favour of it when it comes to women’s right. On one side we talk about women’s equality which is their right. We are actually waiting for women’s reservation. It will pave a path for Muslim women to become strong. Talaq were given over minor reasons which affected women and their children. So finally justice has been done with Muslim women.

Amira Begum, teacher and social worker

The decision is taken as per the Hindustani or civil court, but our Quran already says that talaq is not good. It doesn’t permit instant triple talaq. I don’t think that the decision is in the favour of Muslim women. I am scared that the law might be misused. I think we can check such cases from happening by inculcating moral values among people rather introducing any bill.

Sana Mehfooz, counsellor

This is good decision taken by government. In our Islam also we can’t give talaq instantly. It is the last option. But nowadays it is being misused by many people. So, the punishment may help to create fear among people. Now, they will at least read Quran and know their values.

Ainie Islam, student

It is really a very good initiative taken by government. Many people use it as weapon and do injustice with women. But now they will think 100 times before giving instant talaq anytime and anywhere.