Bhopal: Fearing Chitrakoot repeat, BJP gets cracking to secure Mungaoli, Kolaras

Bhopal: Shaken by its humiliating defeat in Chitrakoot assembly bye-elections, the state BJP unit has started preparing for the impending bye-elections in Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies in right earnest. The government is trying its best to ensure that the bye-polls are not held. However, keeping in mind the possibility of the Election Commission not agreeing to it, it has also launched preparations for the polls.

The chief minister has entrusted ministers Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya and Paras Jain with the responsibility of ensuring party’s victory in Mungaoli. Mishra is busy campaigning in Gujarat and may not be available for the next one month. The three other ministers have been asked to tour Mungaoli at least once every week.

Umashankar Gupta, Vishwas Sarang, Rustam Singh and Lal Singh Arya will hold the fort for the party in Kolaras. The party will be organising a workers’ meet at Kolaras to activate its cadres. Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha has been given the responsibility for both the constituencies. Both the constituencies are a part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and that has compounded the problems for the BJP.

Sources say that the party may pick the son of former MLA Rao Deshraj Singh as its candidate in Mungaoli. Already, Jha is moving around in the constituency with him. Devendra Jain, who had won from Kolaras in 2008, may be fielded from there. Though the polls are yet to be announced, both have been informally asked to begin canvassing.

Chouhan’s itinerary for his visits to both the constituencies is being prepared. A survey conducted in Mungaoli has revealed that the party is on a weak wicket. If the party loses both these polls, it would be embarrassing for the state party leadership. That is why; the party is desperate for a victory, no matter what it takes.