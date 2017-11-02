Bhopal: ‘Farmers to get Rs 2400 per quintal on Urad, Rs 470 on Soyabean’

Bhopal: Some persons are spreading misinformation about the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. But the government is committed to reimbursing the difference between the MSP and the sale price of farm produce to the farmers. This was stated by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the State Foundation Day function here on Wednesday.

He said that the government had compiled the model rates for the last 15 days and on its basis it can be said that the farmers will be reimbursed Rs 2,400 per quintal on urad, Rs 470 per quintal on soybean, Rs 730 per quintal on groundnut, Rs 1,455 per quintal on moong and Rs 335 per quintal on maize. “Some elements are trying to badmouth the scheme,” he said.

He said that the state government intends to table a Jan Suraksha Bill in the next session of the Vidhan Sabha. The Bill will prescribe death penalty for convicts in cases of sexual offences against children. He said that naxalism, terrorism and dacoity have been eliminated from Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said that over the next three years, Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on urban development. He said that 42 lakh homes do not have power connections at present. Within the next two years, all such homes will be illuminated with incandescent bulbs. He also said that every poor will have a roof over his head by 2022.

Chouhan said that some people were miffed when he said that Madhya Pradesh was better than the USA. He said that Bhopal’s VIP road and the road from the Indore airport to the city were far better than the road from the Washington airport to the city. He said that some even declared that MP was a “state of potholes and pits”. MP boasts of nine national parks where tigers can be sighted with ease.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is the best in the country in many respects. Of the 100 top cities in the cleanliness survey, 22 are from MP. “But what can one do if some persons have a negative mindset”, he said.

Earlier, addressing ‘Madhya Pradesh Utsav’ organised in Mantralaya premises, Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is an incredible state. Chouhan administered oath to the government officials and employees that they would give their best for the all-round development of the state and work consistently for building a prosperous Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan said that in the last one decade, the state has taken a quantum jump in every sector. Once branded as Bimaru and backward, Madhya Pradesh has today become the fastest developing state in the country.

Chouhan said that the citizens of the state and the government employees have done us proud. The state government has taken several steps for the welfare of employees. Chouhan felicitated trained players from sports academies of the state for their remarkable achievements in international competitions.