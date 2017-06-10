Bhopal: Farmers’ stir reaches Shivraj’s doorstep

Bhopal: Violence over the ongoing state-wide agitation of farmers reached the doorsteps of the capital on Friday. Two vehicles, including a batteryladen truck, were torched and at least eight others, including six college buses and two fire engines were damaged by the protesting farmers at Fanda village on the outskirts of the city.

The protestors blocked the state highway leading from Bhopal to Indore for over six hours and pelted stones, glass bottles and other missiles at police before they were dispersed by the cops using teargas shells and lathis. The traffic going towards Indore was diverted via Ratibad and Sehore. Policemen in riot gear were deployed in large numbers at Fanda as the venue and time of the protest had been announced. Bhopal district panchayat member Raju Rajput had given a call to the farmers to gather at Fanda and block the road through social media on Thursday.

The police had barricaded the highway more than ten km before Fanda towards Indore and top police officials including IG Yogesh Choudhary, DIG RS Sikarwar, SP (Bhopal- North), Arvind Saxena and seven TIs were present at the spot. District magistrate of Bhopal, Nishant Warwade also visited the protest site to monitor the situation. On the other side, Sehore ASP Avdesh Prasad Singh maintained a vigil. Protesters dumped burning tyres on the highway and put huge boulders to stop the movement of traffic. They kept on gathering at different places in groups of 20-30 and pelted stones at the police.

The police had a tough time controlling them initially because they were spread over a 12-km stretch from Khajuri village to Sehore toll plaza near Fanda. On many occasions, the police chased the protestors up to villages two or three km away from the highway. At Fanda toll plaza, the protestors torched a truck laden with batteries and among others. The truck was coming from Pune and heading towards Lucknow. The fire was doused by fire tenders.

Another trailer parked behind it coming from Mumbai was damaged by the protestors who broke its windshield and windows.The police had arrested many Congress leaders including Raju Rajput, district panchayat member of Bhopal and Tulsiram, district panchayat member of Sehore in the night itself. SP Saxena said majority of the protestors were not farmers but rowdy elements. “Four cases were registered following the violence in which 53 people were arrested,” he added.