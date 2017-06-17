Bhopal: Farmers’ leader ‘Kakkaji’, seven others arrested

Bhopal: Farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma alias Kakkaji and his seven associates were arrested from Misrod on Friday while trying to block Jaipur-Jabalpur Highway (NH-12) on the call of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh. They were later booked under Section 151 of the CrPC. He was later released in the evening.

The police, on Friday, arrested influential farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma alias Kakkaji along and his seven associates from Misrod under Section 151 of CrPC to prevent them from committing cognizable offence. Kakkaji and his supporters were trying to block Jaipur-Jabalpur national highway (NH-12) amid protests called by Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh by blocking national highways in 22 states demanding loan waiver for farmers.

Kakkaji was present with hundreds of farmers who had gathered to block the national highway when the heavy police force deployed there arrested him and his associates. Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh had urged famers to block the national highways in 22 states from 12-3 pm. The farmers lead by Kakkaji were raising slogans against the government and demanding the waiver of loans taken by farmers.

“They were gathered near 11- Meel trisection to protest. When they tried to block NH-12, we intervened and arrested eight of them including Kakkaji before any possible disturbance in law and order situation there. After the arrest they were sent to Bhopal Central Jail,” said additional superintendent of police (zone-2) Hitesh Choudhary. Earlier Kakkaji while speaking to media persons said that the farmers’ movement would continue in the state.

“On June 21, Yoga Day, we would be also doing yoga with PM Modi in Delhi. While everybody else would be doing yoga we farmers will only do the ‘Shavasana’ of yoga in which one has to lie down as dead. It would be the symbol of our protest,” said Kakkaji adding that his arrest would not stop the suicides of debt-ridden farmers and the government should instead think of policies to stop farmers from doing so.

“I would also not apply for bail no matter for how many days the police put me in jail,” he had earlier said after the arrest.