Bhopal: Farmers get the better of the elderly!

Bhopal: The government’s desire to please the farmers has cost dear to the 35 lakh beneficiaries of old age and social security pension schemes in the state. They get Rs 400 to Rs 500 per month as pension. The social justice department had forwarded a proposal for increasing the pension amount to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his approval. However, it has been put in the cold storage, citing the financial burden it would entail.

Sources said that the social justice department had proposed doubling of the pension amount. The department’s minister Gopal Bhargava had approved the proposal and forwarded it to the chief minister. The hike was to be announced on the International Day of Old Age Persons. However, it was put on hold as the government will have to shell out a huge amount of money for financing the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

Doubling the pension amount would have cast an additional burden of Rs 1000 crore per annum on the government. The Bhavantar scheme may set the government back by around Rs 10,000 crore. The finance department was also not very enthusiastic about the idea of spending more money on paying pensions and the chief minister’s office also did not agree. Ultimately, the proposal was all but shelved.

What is interesting is that the Centre picks up the tab for the Rs 500 per month paid to 80-plus elderly residents and the state has to chip in with just Rs 100 per person for pensioners in 60-79 years age-group. Gopal Bhargava said that the proposal for enhancing social security pension was under consideration. He said that a final decision would be taken after approval by the finance department.