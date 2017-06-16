Bhopal: Farmers allege irregularities in pulses procurement, block roads

Narsinghpur: Farmers alleged irregularities in procurement of pulses including masoor, arhar and gram on MPS at the Jawahar Krishi Upaj Mandi in the Gadarwara town of the district. On Wednesday, the ‘Annadatas’ lined up their tractor-trolleys on the streets of the town from Cheepa tri-section to Mahendra Tractors showroom and on the bypass road blocking traffic from the morning till noon.

Angered by the lack of proper arrangements at the mandi, the farmer staged a chakka jam and kicked up a ruckus. The Gadarwara MLA Govind Singh Patel reached the mandi to counsel the farmers. However, his comment added fuel to fire. During the course of his conversation with the farmers, he said that the farmers were up for sale and could be brought in return for a ‘pan’. This angered the farmers even more.

They raised slogans against the mandi administration and the MLA. They threw burning tyres on the road, blocking the road. They squatted on the road and started a sit-in. They demanded that their produce should be bought without grading. Tehsil-level officers reached the place to broker peace but to no avail. Later, additional collector J Samir Lakra reached the mandi. He reasoned with the farmers and also issued some directives to Rajendra Choudhary, the manager of the Marketing society. Later, the collector Dr R.R. Bhonsle also reached the place and ordered the mandi officials to start making purchases as per FAQ.

They also said that a surveyor from NAFED to check FAQ and action would be taken if any irregularities are found in the purchases made past few days. Later the SP Mukesh Shrivastava also reached the place and discussed the issues with the mandi administration.